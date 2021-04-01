Broadway Barks to Hold a Virtual Event Once Again This May

Broadway Barks has announced that it will once again take its dog and cat adoption event "Across America" for a second time. The 23rd installment will take place on Sunday, May 23, at 7pm ET.

The streamed event will be hosted by the organization's co-founder Bernadette Peters and will feature adoptable pets in shelters and presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country.

Broadway Barks help hundreds of New York City's shelter animals find permanent homes by informing New Yorkers about the plight of the thousands of homeless dogs and cats in the metropolitan area. The event features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to find loving homes for animals in need from participating NYC area animal shelters. The organization was founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore.

Celebrity and shelter participants will be announced at a later date.