Bill Clinton Honored at 2019 Irish Rep Gala

Former President Bill Clinton was honored by the Irish Repertory Theatre at its 30th anniversary celebration, which took place June 17 at Alice Tully Hall.

Hillary Clinton takes the stage.

(© James Higgins)

The evening honored Clinton for his work on the historic Good Friday Agreement, securing peace in Northern Ireland. It was staged by Irish Rep artistic director Charlotte Moore, with musical direction by John Bell. Ambassador Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, whom Clinton appointed as ambassador to Portugal (1994-97), was the gala chair.

Artistic honorees Terry Donnelly and John Keating.

(© James Higgins)

Guests included Judy Collins, who also sang at Clinton's 1992 inauguration, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. John Keating and Terry Donnelly were the evening's artistic honorees.