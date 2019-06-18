Bill Clinton Honored at 2019 Irish Rep Gala
Hillary Clinton was on hand for the festivities.
Former President Bill Clinton was honored by the Irish Repertory Theatre at its 30th anniversary celebration, which took place June 17 at Alice Tully Hall.
The evening honored Clinton for his work on the historic Good Friday Agreement, securing peace in Northern Ireland. It was staged by Irish Rep artistic director Charlotte Moore, with musical direction by John Bell. Ambassador Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, whom Clinton appointed as ambassador to Portugal (1994-97), was the gala chair.
Guests included Judy Collins, who also sang at Clinton's 1992 inauguration, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. John Keating and Terry Donnelly were the evening's artistic honorees.