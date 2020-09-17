Bill Camp to Play Trump and Joe Morton to Play Comey in New Anne Washburn Drama Shipwreck

Bill Camp will play President Donald J. Trump and Joe Morton will play former FBI director James Comey in a new audio-play edition of Anne Washburn's Shipwreck, directed by Saheem Ali and presented by the Public Theater.

Shipwreck finds a group of liberal friends gathered at an upstate farmhouse, while the President of the United States extends a dinner invitation that could change the course of history.

The company also includes Mia Barron (Mare), Brooke Bloom (Allie), Phillip James Brannon (Bush), Rob Campbell (Jim), Raúl Esparza (Luis), Sue Jean Kim (Jools), Jenny Jules (Trump's Secretary), Bruce McKenzie (Lawrence), Jeremy Shamos (Andrew), and Rich Topol (Richard).

The four-part podcast production will be released in late October. It is a co-production with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, where Ali's staging ran earlier this year.