Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Patrick Page, Danny Burstein Set for New Digital Christmas Musical

Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, and Danny Burstein will star in the new digital musical Estella Scrooge, written by John Caird and Paul Gordon.

The musical is presented by Michael Jackowitz of Witzend Productions, David Bryant, and Michael Alden, in association with Streaming Musicals. The production will be produced and digitally captured live, using green-screen technology, intricate story-boarding, and virtual sets that will bring this fully realized musical to life and to audiences worldwide, just in time for Christmas.

With a book and direction by Tony winner John Caird and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon, Estella Scrooge features Wolfe in the title role, alongside Duncan as Philip Nickleby, Page as Mr. Merdle, Carmello as Marla Havisham, Burstein as Ebenezer Scrooge, Megan McGinnis as Betty Cratchit, Lauren Patten as Dawkins, Adam Hapin as Bob Cratchit, Sarah Litzsinger as Sissy Jupe, Tom Nelis as Dedlock, EM Grosland as Smike, Phoenix Best as Charity and Mercy, David Bryant as Mr. Podsnap, Gabreille Reid as Mrs. Pumblechook, Samuel Lee Roberts as Mr. Flopson, Michael Francis McBride as Mr. Dombey, Michele Lee as Mrs. Noggs, Kristen Faith Oei as Ms. Skiffins, William Youmans as Magwitch and Bagstock, Kevyn Morrow as Jasper Jagers, rooklyn Shuck as Young Essy, Joziyah Jean-Felix as Young Pip, and Willow McCarthy as Tiny Tammy.

Inspired by A Christmas Carol and other works by Charles Dickens, the production features musical supervision by Brad Haak, director of photography and editor Tyler Milliron, production art design by Zach Wilson, costume design by Somie Pak, hair and makeup design by Dena Olivieri, props design by Katherine White, choreography by Natalie Lamonte, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.