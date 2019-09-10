Ben Platt Releases New Music Video for Song "Rain"

Tony winner Ben Platt has released the official music video for his latest single, "Rain," directed by James Larese. Check it out below:

Produced by Alex Hope, "Rain" marks Platt's first new music release since debuting his album Sing to Me Instead earlier this year on Atlantic Records. Platt will play a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, September 29, which will be filmed live and broadcast as a feature-length concert special on Netflix. The airdate is forthcoming.

Platt earned a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy for Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen. He will next be seen heading the cast of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series, The Politician, premiering Friday, September 27.