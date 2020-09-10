Ben Brantley to Leave Position as New York Times Co-Chief Theater Critic

The New York Times has announced that Ben Brantley will depart from the position of co-chief theater critic on October 15. "This pandemic pause in the great, energizing party that is the theater seemed to me like a good moment to slip out the door," Brantley said in a statement that was Tweeted by Times theater reporter Michael Paulson.

Brantley is one of two co-chief critics at the New York Times. Jesse Green, who shares the title, will remain as chief theater critic. According to Paulson, the paper is committed to eventually filling Brantley's position, but will take its time as the pandemic has put a stop to most in-person performances.

Brantley joined the paper in 1993 and became chief critic in 1996. He is the editor of two books of New York Times theater reviews and a recipient of the George Jean Nathan Award for theater criticism.