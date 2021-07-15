Avenue Q, Lion King, Sesame Street, Lamb Chop Featured in Puppets of New York

Characters from Avenue Q, The Lion King, and more will be on display as part of the new Puppets of New York exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York, opening on August 13.

The exhibit will explore how puppetry has impacted New York City and will look at the tremendous influence the city has had on puppetry across the world. In addition to puppets from Broadway's Avenue Q and The Lion King, this exhibition will feature Howdy Doody, Oscar the Grouch, characters from Being John Malkovich, and, for the first time ever shown in a museum, Lamb Chop.

Three different segments of the exhibition will cover puppets on stage, television and film, and street life, ranging from the yearly Halloween Parade to Chinatown's Lunar New Year celebrations. It will also explore the life and work of puppeteers like Tony Sarg, Bill Baird, Shari Lewis, and Jim Henson.

