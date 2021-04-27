Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, and More Set for Billie Holiday Theatre's 50in50

The Billie Holiday Theatre will present the fifth anniversary edition of it's 50in50 monologue series, titled Shattering the Glass Ceiling. The show will have its virtual premiere via the theater's Facebook on Thursday, May 6, at 7pm.

For this year's show, 50 original monologues were selected by women of African descent from across the globe, and will be read by Lisa Arrindell, Marsha Stephanie Blake, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Sanaa Lathan, Dawnn Lewis, Audra McDonald, Celestine Rae, Retta, Angelica Ross, Michele Shay, Gabourey Sidibe, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, Wanda Sykes, Pauletta Washington, and Vanessa Williams, with more to be announced. Maritri Garrett will perform original music.

Dominique Morisseau provides the curatorial statement, which centers the event around the concept of women shattering the glass ceiling and what it means to reach beyond barriers.

For more information on the free event, click here.