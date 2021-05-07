Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Stephanie J. Block, and More Set for Virtual Covenant House Concert

Audra McDonald and John Dickerson will host the 2021 virtual Night of Covenant House Stars benefit, streaming on Monday, May 17 at 8pm ET via Facebook, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and more.

The theme of the gala is Stand Up, Stand Strong, and will recognize and celebrate the resilience of young people experiencing homelessness and the heroism of frontline staff working 24/7 to keep them safe during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Covenant House is the international charity providing housing, food, and healthcare to children and youth facing homelessness. Funds raised go directly to providing food, clothing, healthcare, education, job training, and short- and long-term housing for youth overcoming homelessness at Covenant House locations across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Produced by acclaimed Jeff Calhoun, with musical supervision by Jason Howland, Night of Covenant House Stars will combine performances by some of the entertainment world's biggest stars as well as performances by Covenant House youth from across the country.

Confirmed participants currently include Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm, Dolly Parton, Ryan Reynolds, Robin Roberts, Stephen Colbert, Rachel Brosnahan, Ariana DeBose, Morgan Freeman, Vanessa Williams, Sara Bareilles, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Ben Platt, Zach Braff, Marlon Wayans, Capathia Jenkins, Jo Ellen Pellman, Darius De Haas, Daniel Yearwood, Kelli O'Hara, Ames McNamara, Laurie Metcalf, Jewel, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Dionne Warwick, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ana Villafañe, Alex Newell, Stephanie J. Block, Keala Settle, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Jason Ralph, and Terron Brooks.