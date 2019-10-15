Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Get Steamy in New Music Video

Anthony Ramos has released a music video for his new single "Mind Over Matter," and it costars his fiancee and fellow Hamilton original cast member Jasmine Cephas Jones. Check out the steamy song below:

"'Mind Over Matter' is about celebrating long lasting love, and it doesn't get more real than my fiancé Jasmine Cephas Jones starring in the video," Ramos said in a statement. "It's about making love to someone you truly love, when it becomes less about the physical and more about the mental connection. I'm going through your body to get to your mind - Mind Over Matter."