Annie Live Soundtrack Released Today Following NBC Broadcast

Following last night's television event on NBC, Sony Masterworks Broadway has released the soundtrack for Annie Live, available everywhere now. The album features vocals by Harry Connick, Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Taraji P. Henson, and Megan Hilty, with newcomer Celina Smith in the title role of Annie. The recording will also be released in CD format beginning January 21, 2022 and is available to preorder now.

The Annie Live soundtrack was produced by two-time Grammy and Tony winner Stephen Oremus, who heads the music department for Annie Live as music supervisor and orchestrator, as well as three-time Grammy and two-time Emmy winner Harry Connick, Jr., who stars as Daddy Warbucks in the production. Scott M. Riesett serves as associate producer on the album, which was recorded by Ian Kagey and mixed by Derik Lee and Tracey Freeman.

Annie Live, which aired December 2 on NBC, is now available to stream on Peacock. Robert Greenblatt executive produced the telecast along with Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC's live musicals since 2013's The Sound of Music Live!, and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Alex Rudzinski took on the role as live television director and executive producer, with Lear deBessonet directing.