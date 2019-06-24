Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, and More to Star in Robert Schenkkan's Mueller Report Play

Tonight, Monday, June 24, an all-star cast will perform a live reading of The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, Robert Schenkkan's brand-new stage adaptation of the Mueller Report. The one-night-only event, beginning at 9pm EDT, will be performed in front of a live audience in New York and live-streamed here.

Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, and Aidan Quinn will star, with additional participation by Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, and more.

The event is executive-produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, and Timothy Disney, and presented by Law Works, an organization that engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the Mueller investigation and the importance of the rule of law.