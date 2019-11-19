See Angela Lansbury and More in Roundabout's The Importance of Being Earnest

Last night, Monday, November 18, at the American Airlines Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company hosted a one-night-only benefit reading of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, featuring Angela Lansbury as Lady Bracknell. Check out a photo of the curtain call from the event below.

Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Angela Lansbury, Tom Rhoads, Rebecca Night, and Jayne Houdyshell starred in a benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest on November 18.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

In addition to Lansbury, the cast included Rebecca Night as Cecily Cardew, Daniel Davis as Lane, John Glover as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Jayne Houdyshell as Miss Prism, Simon Jones as Merriman, Hamish Linklater as John Worthing, Lily Rabe as Gwendolen Fairfax, and Tom Rhoads as Algernon Moncrieff.

Michael Wilson directed. The design team included Mark Wendland (sets), Jeff Mahshie (costumes), Ben Stanton (lights), and John Barrett (hair and make-up).