Andy Karl and Orfeh Join Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert

Complete casting has been announced for the Manhattan Concert Productions mounting of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, set for February 17 at David Geffen Hall. The 50th anniversary celebration concert will be directed by Michael Arden with music direction by Stephen Oremus.

As previously announced, Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk will share the role of Narrator in the performance, with Noah Galvin leading the cast as Joseph. Joining them will be Chuck Cooper as Jacob, Merle Dandridge as Pharaoh, Andy Karl as Potiphar, Orfeh as Potiphar's Wife, Brooks Ashmanskas as Baker, Gavin Lee as Butler, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven," Bonnie Milligan as Gad / "Those Canaan Days," Mykal Kilgore as Judah / "Benjamin Calypso," Robert Ariza as Zebulon, Rodrick Covington as Simeon, Jason Gotay as Issachar, Tiffany Mann as Asher, Julia Mattison as Levi, Brian Sears as Napthali, Daniel Yearwood as Dan, and Mason Grey Zaroff as Benjamin.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).