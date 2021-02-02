André De Shields, Lillias White, Alton Fitzgerald White Perform Virtual Black History Trilogy

In celebration of Black History Month, Flushing Town Hall will present free streams of solo shows by Alton Fitzgerald White, Tony winner Lillias White, and Tony winner André De Shields.

The Black History Trilogy will kick off on Friday, February 5, at 7pm ET, with Alton Fitzgerald White's John Lewis: A Pioneer for Justice. White, who played Mufasa over 4,000 times in The Lion King, reads Lewis's "Good Trouble" speech, and will host a Q&A with the virtual audience about Lewis's words and legacy.

Lillias White's concert Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan will air on February 18 at 7pm ET. The show highlights the music and struggles of the influential Jazz artist, who helped desegregate American airwaves.

Finally, André De Shields will perform his acclaimed show André De Shields Is Frederick Douglass: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory on February 26 at 7pm. The work explores the life and achievements of the great emancipator, Frederick Douglass.

Click here for more information and free tickets.