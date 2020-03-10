Anastasia Now Available for North American School Licensing

Concord Theatricals has secured the worldwide licensing rights to the hit Anastasia, now on tour across the country after a two-year Broadway run. The musical is now available for school productions throughout North America.

The musical, based on the 1997 animated film, features a book by Terrence McNally, a new score with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and direction by Darko Tresnjak. The show is described as follows: "This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family."

The ongoing national tour will play 18 more cities including Seattle, Boston, and Atlanta. It is currently announced to run through August 2.