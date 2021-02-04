Amber Gray, André De Shields, and More Star in New Greek Mythology Podcast

Hadestown stars André De Shields and Amber Gray have teamed up once again with director Rachel Chavkin for the new podcast Live From Mount Olympus, with new episodes streaming free every Tuesday through March 9.

Live From Mount Olympus is presented by the Onassis Foundation, TRAX podcast network, and public media organization PRX, in partnership with Chavkin's company the Team. Chavkin co-directs the show with Tina: The Tina Turner Musical resident director Zhailon Levingston, with episodes written by Alexie Basil and Nathan Yungerberg.

The adventure story follows Perseus (Divine Garland) and his dangerous quest after making the promise to save his mother from an evil king. Joining Garland in the cast are Tony winner De Shields, who once again plays Hermes; Gray, who plays Cassiopeia; and Levingston, Vinie Burrows, Jill Frutkin, Modesto "Flako" Jimenez, Libby King, Ian Lassiter, Christina Liberus, Nehemiah Luckett, Jake Margolin, James Harrison Monaco, Kristen Sieh, and Jillian Walker. The episodes have sound by David Schulman, story editing by Nalini Jones, music by Maga Giannikou, and illustrations by Jason Adam Katzenstein.

The show is available wherever podcasts are found.