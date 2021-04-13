Amanda Green Elected First Female President of the Dramatists Guild

Tony nominee Amanda Green (Bring It On: The Musical) has been elected Council President of the Dramatists Guild of America, succeeding outgoing president Doug Wright. Green will be the first female president in the Guild's 100-year history.

Green will serve alongside the newly elected Braden Jacobs-Jenkins (Gloria) as Vice President, Kristoffer Diaz (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity) as Secretary, and Christine Toy Johnson (The Secret Wisdom of Trees) as Treasurer.

The Dramatists Guild of America is the national, professional membership trade association of theater writers including playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists. Established for the purpose of aiding dramatists in protecting both the artistic and economic integrity of their work, the Guild is an artist run organization, formed by writers for writers. All four newly elected Board Officers have been active leads on Council committees for the past few years, and are resolved to help to expose and eliminate the systemic biases that exist in all aspects of the field.