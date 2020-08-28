All For One Theater to Present World Premiere of New Play Jack Was Kind Via Zoom

All For One Theater will present the world premiere of the new play Jack Was Kind, to be presented live on Zoom four times a week, Wednesday-Saturday, September 16-October 10.

Written and performed by Tracy Thorne and directed by Nicholas A. Cotz, the play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity at the core of America, as well as our current explosive political moment. Jack Was Kind gives an imagined and painfully human backstory to an actual American event that will affect the country for an entire generation, at least.

Each performance of the 70-minute play will be followed by a discussion with Thorne and a special guest, arranged in consultation with national affairs commentator Jami Floyd, to spotlight issues of complicity in American power structures.

