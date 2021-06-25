Alice Ripley, Alex Newell, and More Set for Broadway Sings Tribute to Lady Gaga's Chromatica

Casting has been announced for the in-person return of the Broadway Sings concert series, celebrating the 2020 Lady Gaga album Chromatica. The show will take place at Sony Hall on September 27.

The concert will feature Alice Ripley, Alex Newell, Olivia Lux, Krystina Alabado, Christine Dwyer, J. Harrison Ghee, Natalie Joy Johnson, Tamika Lawrence, Corey Mach, Larry Owens, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Rockwell, Mars Rucker, Heath Saunders, Nasia Thomas, and the a cappella group T.3. They will be joined by a 14-piece orchestra.

Directed by Corey Mach and orchestrated for 14 instruments by Joshua Stephen Kartes, the concert will feature Gaga's classic hits, as well as tracks from Chromatica, including "Rain on Me" and "Stupid Love."