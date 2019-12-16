Ali Ewoldt, Clifton Duncan, and More Join Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Concert

The Actors Fund has announced additional casting for this evening's one-night-only concert presentation of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

Clifton Duncan (replacing the previously announced Claybourne Elder as Bob Crachit), Ali Ewoldt (Mrs. Crachit), Byron Jennings (replacing Michael Potts as Jacob Marley), Edward Hibbert (the Ghost of Christmas Present), and Ian Fitzgerald Gallagher (replacing Frederic Odgaard as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come) join Gavin Lee (Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge), Sierra Boggess (Belle), Kyle Selig (Young Ebenezer), Matthew Scott (Fred), Don Darryl Rivera (the Ghost of Christmas Past), Klea Blackhurst (the Charwoman), Jennifer Cody (the Laundress), Jeff Blumenkrantz (the Undertaker), Stephen DeRosa (the Old Man), and Jeff Hiller (the Director).

Additional performers include Aiden DeJesus Alberto, Natalie Ballenger, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Allison Marie Carr, Finn Douglas, Ta'Nika Gibson, Alexandra Frohlinger, Roddy Kennedy, Emily Larger, Kevin Ligon, Colby Lindeman, Jillian Louis, Gloria Manning, Aisha Mitchell, Joe Moeller, Addie Morales, Robert Pendilla, Shane Pry, Jody Reynard, Ayla Schwartz, Jessica Sheridan, Emily Tanner, Joshua Turchin, Clyde Voce, and Thom Christopher Warren.

Featuring a score by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill, the musical is described as "a delightful retelling of the Dickens classic, featuring the comically myopic cartoon character Quincy Magoo. Originally aired in December 1962, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol was the first animated holiday special ever produced specifically for television."

The evening will be directed by Carl Andress, with choreography by Nathan Peck based on original choreography by Marcos Santana. Grammy and Emmy Award winner John McDaniel, who has written new orchestrations for the score, will serve as the evening's music director.

Proceeds for the evening with benefit the programs and services of the Actors Fund, the national human services organization that helps everyone in performing arts and entertainment.