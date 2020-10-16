Adrienne Warren to Play Emmett Till's Mother in New ABC Miniseries

Newly minted Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will star in ABC's upcoming miniseries The Women of the Movement, Deadline reports.

The six-episode series is created by Marissa Jo Cerar and based on Devery S. Anderson's Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement. Warren will star as Mamie Till-Mobley, who spent her life seeking justice after the murder of her son, Emmett Till, in the Jim Crow-era South.

Warren received her second Tony nomination on October 15 for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. She was previously nominated for her performance in Broadway's Shuffle Along.

The Women of the Movement is expected to premiere in 2021.