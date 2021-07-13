Additional Artists Join Encores! 2022 Series

New York City Center has released its full calendar of programming for the 2021-22 season, with two choreographers newly slated to join its season of Encores! productions.

As previously announced, the Encores! line-up will open with The Tap Dance Kid (February 2-6, 2022), written by Henry Krieger, Robert Lorick, and Charles Blackwell, directed by Kenny Leon, adapted by Lydia Diamond, and choreographed by Jared Grimes. That production will be followed by Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman, and David Newman's The Life (March 16-20), adapted and directed by Billy Porter. Joining The Life as choreographer is Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy).

Into the Woods (May 4-15) will be the third production in the Encores! line-up. Written by Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and James Lapine (book), the production will be directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, with musical direction by Rob Berman. Jamal Sims, choreographer for the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, joins the creative team as choreographer.

New York City Center's Annual Gala Presentation will open with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner on November 10, with performances through November 14. The gala production title is yet to be announced.

For the full New York City Center 2021-22 season calendar, click here.