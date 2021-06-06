Actor Lisa Banes in Critical Condition Following NYC Hit-and-Run

Actor Lisa Banes is in critical condition following a hit-and-run near Lincoln Center on Friday, June 4.

Banes was on her way to meet her wife for a dinner party when she was struck by a red and black vehicle, which police said was either a scooter or motorbike. According to published reports, Banes was in the crosswalk and had the right of way, while the driver, who had reportedly blown through a red light, fled the scene and is currently being sought, though there are no leads at this time.

Banes is currently in the intensive care unit at mount Sinai Morningside with a traumatic brain injury, family and friends said. Her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, discovered that the accident had taken place after Banes didn't arrive for dinner. Several unanswered phone calls led to a hospital employee picking up Banes's phone to deliver the news.

Stage and screen vet Banes was currently appearing in Manhattan Theatre Club's pre-taped streaming edition of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties, reprising a role she had played on stage in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. On Broadway, her credits include Rumors, High Society, Arcadia, Accent on Youth, and Present Laughter. She has been seen on screen in Gone Girl, Cocktail, and Six Feet Under, among other works. She earned a Theatre World Award for Look Back in Anger, an Obie for My Sister in This House, and a Drama Desk nomination for Isn't It Romantic.

Anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.