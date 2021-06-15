Actor Lisa Banes Has Died Following a Hit-and-Run in New York City

Actor Lisa Banes has died following a hit-and-run near Lincoln Center on Friday, June 4, that left her in critical condition with a traumatic brain injury. She was 65.

Banes was on her way to meet her wife for a dinner party when she was struck by a red and black vehicle, which police said was either a scooter or motorbike. According to published reports, Banes was in the crosswalk and had the right of way, while the driver, who had reportedly blown through a red light, fled the scene. That driver is still being sought and no arrests have been made.

On Broadway, Banes's credits included Rumors, High Society, Arcadia, Accent on Youth, and Present Laughter. She has been seen on screen in Gone Girl, Cocktail, and Six Feet Under, among other works, and earned a Theatre World Award for Look Back in Anger, an Obie for My Sister in This House, and a Drama Desk nomination for Isn't It Romantic.

At the time of the accident, Banes was currently appearing in Manhattan Theatre Club's pre-taped streaming edition of Eleanor Burgess's The Niceties, reprising a role she had played on stage in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles. That production streams through June 27.

Born in Ohio and raised in Colorado, Banes graduated from Juilliard and is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold.

Anyone who may have information about the driver of the vehicle is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.