Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose Set for Musical Series Starring Cecily Strong

Apple TV has announced the cast for a new musical television series starring Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong.

The new comedy, produced by Lorne Michaels and created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, follows a couple "on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone acts as if they're in a musical from the 1940s."

Strong will play Melissa, alongside Keenan-Michael Key as her partner Josh, Alan Cumming as Mayor Menlove, Fred Armisen as Reverend Layton, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Aaron Tveit as Danny, Dove Cameron as Betsy, Ariana DeBose as Emma, Jaime Camil as Doc Lopez, Jane Krakowski as the Countess, and Ann Harada as Florence Menlove.

Paul will write all of the show's original music, with Barry Sonnenfeld directing. It is set to debut next year.