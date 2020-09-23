Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and More Set for Hallmark Christmas Movies

Hallmark has announced the titles and stars of its annual Countdown to Christmas film series, and the list is filled with theater stars.

Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan will star in the film One Royal Holiday, airing Sunday, November 1, at 8pm ET. Osnes plays Anna, a woman who offers a stranded mother and son (Clark and Tveit) shelter during a blizzard, only to find out that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. When Anna teaches the Prince what Christmas is like in her town, he learns how to be true to himself.

Jeremy Jordan will star alongside Janel Parrish and Marisol Nichols in Holly & Ivy, also airing Sunday, November 1, at 9pm ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Jordan plays Adam, a contractor hired to renovate a new fixer-upper purchased by Melody (Parrish), a woman who adopts her neighbor's children after her illness returns.

Tamera Mowery-Housley and Michael Xavier will star in Christmas Comes Twice, airing Sunday, December 13, at 8pm ET on Hallmark. Mowry-Housley plays Emily, a newscaster who gets a second shot at love with the guy (Xavier) who got away five years earlier.

You can find a preview of the movies here.