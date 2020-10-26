7 Theatrical Treats to Watch This Halloween Week

Traditionally, Halloween has been perceived as a children's holiday, where little ones get all the goodies by dressing up in the costume of a favorite character and knocking on neighbors' doors to ask for candy. Sure, you can still try that "trick," no matter your age, but adults have their own theatrically oriented treats this year — none of which even require them to leave the house (or wear anything at all!)

Vinny DePonto in a scene from Mental Amusements.

(screenshot via www.mentalamusements.com)

1. Mental Amusements

Do you want mind blown? Then tune in for Mental Amusements, a brand-new, interactive mind-reading show by award-winning mentalist Vinny DePonto. Audiences will be admitted into a carefully crafted carnival for the mind, designed exclusively for the virtual stage, where secrets that have been long hidden in the brain of selected participants will be revealed, from images to names to star signs and more. Be careful what you think about! Click here for tickets.

Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature and Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein in Frankenstein.

(© Catherine Ashmore)

2. Frankenstein

If you're lucky enough to live somewhere with an open movie theater, you may have the chance to view the superb NT Live production of Frankenstein at 8pm on Thursday, October 28, courtesy of Fathom Events. This visually stunning and impeccably acted presentation, directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle, features Jonny Lee Miller as the misguided scientist Victor Frankenstein and Benedict Cumberbatch as his tortured creation. Run, don't walk. Click here for tickets.

3. Halloween Is NOT Cancelled

In our current "cancel culture," let's give a big shoutout to Halloween Is NOT Cancelled, a one-night-only online benefit for the Actors Fund, on Wednesday, October 28, at 8pm. Hosted by Freestyle Love Supreme co-creator Anthony Veneziale, with special appearances by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, actors Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, award-winning costume designer Linda Cho and make-up artist and educator Eddie Duyos, this special event will celebrate all the things you love about Halloween. In addition, all are invited to enter a special Instagram costume contest — for both you and your pets. Talk about fun for the whole family! Click here for tickets.

(image provided by Kampfire PR)



4. I Put a Spell on You

The beloved Hocus Pocus inspired one of last year's more entertaining cabaret performances. You missed it? It's OK! Now, an expanded, digitally filmed version of the show, entitled I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet, is coming to your home screen on Thursday, October 29, at 8pm. Created by and starring the super-talented Jay Armstrong Johnson, this over-the-top concert will also showcase such Broadway favorites as Nick Rashad Burroughs, Drew Gehling, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Eva Noblezada, and Will Swenson. That's right, the thrill is on — and not to be missed! Click here for tickets.

Norm Lewis

(© David Gordon)

5. Dracula Reimagined

Be honest! Is there anyone out there who wouldn't let the handsome Norm Lewis suck their blood? Regardless, in Resounding's new audio work Dracula Remagined, based on Orson Welles's 1938 radio play, home audiences will be magically transported to the heart of Transylvania. Lewis will portray the ever-thirsty Count Dracula, who tries to stave off the determined Van Helsing and his troop of vampire hunters. Performances will take place on October 30 and 31 at 8pm, cross my heart! Click here for tickets.

6. Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment

You may have seen a few versions of Macbeth, William Shakespeare's haunting psychological tale of raw political ambition. But you've never seen (or rather, heard) one like this! In Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, the Scottish Play has been completely re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience that has been designed to be listened to in the dark (at home) on a pair of headphones. This special show will feature such stars as Tamara Tunie, Laila Robins, Derek Wilson, Joel de la Fuente, Robert Cuccioli, and Geoffrey Owens. Viewings will take place on October 30 and 31, and on November 1 at 8pm. Proceeds will benefit the Actors Fund. No need to leave your bubble to experience this toil and trouble! Click here for tickets.

James Monroe Iglehart and Adrienne Warren

(© David Gordon)

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Send the kids out if you must on October 31, but make sure you stay in so you don't miss this one-night-only Halloween benefit concert presentation of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton's classic animated film. Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart and his scaretacular friends (including 2020 Tony nominees Adrienne Warren and Danny Burstein) will use items and clothing found around their houses — combined with their imaginations — to bring this delightful evening of music and storytelling to life. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 31, at 7pm ET and will benefit the Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Yep, Christmas comes early this year! Click here for tickets.