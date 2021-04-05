Feinstein's/54 Below to Stream New Jeremy Jordan Concert On Demand in May

Feinstein's/54 Below will stream Jeremy Jordan's new concert Carry On, premiering May 6 and available on demand through May 27. The concert, filmed with five HD cameras, features musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Carry On premiered at the venue in 2019 and explores his new life as a father, while unpacking his own complicated childhood experiences. The May 6 debut includes a live chat for fans, as well as a live post-show jam session and Q&A with the artists for VIP ticket buyers.

Jordan is the Tony-nominated star of Newsies, American Son, The Last Five Years, Waitress, and Bonnie and Clyde.

