5 Live, In-Person Theater Productions You Can See in June Across the Country

It's hard to believe, but live performance is returning across the country. Even though theaters are only starting to reopen, there is still a wide variety of shows you can see in June, and here are our picks.

(© image provided by the production)



An Octoroon

Where: Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

When: June 11-September 19

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's Obie-winning riff on Dion Boucicault's 1859 plantation melodrama receives its Los Angeles premiere in a new outdoor production directed by Judith Moreland. The dark comedy stars Leea Ayers, Matthew Hancock, Mara Klein, Hazel Lozano, Rob Nagle, Kacie Rogers, Vanessa Claire Stewart, and Pam Trotter. Click here for more information and tickets.

Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney

(© David Gordon)

Chester Bailey

Where: Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield, MA

When: June 18-July 3

Tony winner Reed Birney and his son, Ephraim Birney, star as doctor and patient in Joseph Dougherty's two-hander, directed by Ron Lagomarsino. In the play, Chester (Ephraim Birney) is a young man recovering from catastrophic injuries at the close of World War II, who comes under the care of Dr. Philip Cotton (Reed Birney) after he denies what has actually happened. Click here for more information and tickets.

Ann Dowd

(© David Gordon)

Enemy of the People

Where: Park Avenue Armory, Manhattan, NY

When: June 22-July 25

Incendiary theater-maker Robert Icke adapts Ibsen's drama morality tale into a solo vehicle for Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale). Dowd will tell the story of a small town that becomes a resort destination due to its hot springs, and the scientist who discovers that the water is contaminated (which no one wants to make public), with the audience voting on the direction of the plot at critical moments. Click here for more information and tickets.

(© image provided by the production)



Is There Still Sex in the City?

Where: Bucks County Playhouse, New Hope, PA

When: June 22-July 18

Lorin Latarro directs a new solo show written by and starring Candace Bushnell, the best-selling author behind Sex and the City. Bushnell will talk feminism, fashion, and more as she recounts her arrival in New York City, the creation of Sex and the City, and what it's like to be single again in her 50s. Click here for more information and tickets.

André De Shields

(© David Gordon)

King Lear

Where: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, St. Louis, MO

When: June 2-27

Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields conquers the title role in Shakespeare's great tragedy, in an outdoor production staged by Carl Cofield. An entirely BIPOC company of artists joins De Shields onstage, including Nicole King as Cordelia, Rayme Cornell as Goneril, and Jacqueline Thompson as Regan. Click here for more information and tickets.