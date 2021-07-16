2021 Jimmy Awards Winners Announced

The 12th Jimmy Awards ceremony took place on Thursday, July 15, as a virtual event.

Elena Holder of Durham, North Carolina, won the 2021 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress, and Bryson Battle of Charlotte, North Carolina, won the 2021 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor. Both receive $25,000 scholarships to further their educations.

Broadway, film, and television star Corbin Bleu hosted. The Jimmy Awards featured an evening of dynamic ensemble and solo performances by the nation's most talented high school musical theater performers.

The entire ceremony can be watched here through July 18:

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known as the Jimmy Awards for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander) celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. The Jimmy Awards was established to elevate the importance of theater arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by over forty professional theatres throughout the US.

To view the nominees, click here.

For more information about the Jimmys, click here.