10 Shows That Closed Prematurely Because of the Global Coronavirus Pandemic

If the news of Broadway and off-Broadway going dark wasn't sad enough, what's even sadder is the knowledge that there are a lot of shows that were forced to close early. Here, we look back on some of those all-too-brief runs and pay tribute to these shows.

Wai Ching Ho, Jo Yang, and Emily Kuroda in Endlings, which runs through March 29 at New York Theatre Workshop.

(© Chad Batka)

1. Endlings

Written by Celine Song

Directed by Sammi Cannold

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Starring Wai Ching Ho, Emily Kuroda, Jo Yang, Matt DaSilva, Miles G. Jackson, Mark Mauriello, Jiehae Park, Keith Pinault, and Andy Talen

Original Closing Date: March 29

Beth Malone (on the ladder) stars in The Unsinkable Molly Brown, directed by Kathleen Marshall, for Transport Group at the Abrons Arts Center.

(© Carol Rosegg)

2. The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Book and New Lyrics by Dick Scanlan

Original Book by Richard Morris

Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Music Adapted by Michael Rafter

Directed and Choreographed by Kathleen Marshall

Produced by Transport Group

Starring Beth Malone, David Aron Damane, Whitney Bashor, Alex Gibson, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Paolo Montalban, Karl Josef Co, Paula Leggett Chase, Tyrone Davis Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Keven Quillon, Kaitlyn Davidson, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Shina Ann Morris, CoCo Smith

Original Closing Date: April 5

Perry Sherman, Estelle Parsons, and Kerstin Anderson in Unknown Soldier.

(© Joan Marcus)

3. Unknown Soldier

Music and Lyrics by Michael Friedman

Book and Lyrics by Daniel Goldstein

Directed by Trip Cullman

Produced by Playwrights Horizons

Starring Kerstin Anderson, James Crichton, Zoe Glick, Emilie Kouatchou, Erik Lochtefeld, Jay McKenzie, Jessica Naimy, Estelle Parsons, Margo Seibert, Thom Sesma, and Perry Sherman

Original Closing Date: March 29

Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap star in The Inheritance on Broadway, reprising roles they originated in London.

(© Matthew Murphy)

4. The Inheritance

Written by Matthew Lopez

Directed by Stephen Daldry

Starring Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, Arturo Luís Soria, Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White

Original Closing Date: March 15

5. Love Life

Written by Kurt Weill (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (book and lyrics)

Directed by Victoria Clark

Produced by New York City Center Encores!

Starring Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Edwards, Sara Jean Ford, Isabella Houston, Owen Tabaka, Clarke Thorell, Adam Bashian, Sarah Bowden, Brandon Burks, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Shiloh Goodin, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Soloja, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Adrianna Rosario, Heath Saunders, Dave Schoonover, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, Ryan Worsing, and Minami Yusui

Original Run Dates: March 18-22

Elise Kibler plays Natalie Portman, and Kara Young plays Keyonna in All the Natalie Portmans.

(© Daniel J. Vasquez)

6. All the Natalie Portmans

Written by C.A. Johnson

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

Produced by MCC Theater

Starring Joshua Boone, Montego Glover, Elise Kibler, Raphael Peacock, Renika Williams, and Kara Young

Original Closing Date: March 29

A scene from Cambodian Rock Band at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

(© Joan Marcus)

7. Cambodian Rock Band

Written by Lauren Yee

Directed by Chay Yew

Produced by Signature Theatre

Starring Francis Jue, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Moses Villarama

Original Closing Date: March 22

Janelle McDermoth in Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die at Second Stage.

(© Joan Marcus)

8. We're Gonna Die

Written by Young Jean Lee (script and music), Tim Simmonds (music), John-Michael Lyles (additional music)

Directed and Choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly

Produced by Second Stage

Starring Janelle McDermoth, Ximone Rose, Debbie Christine Tjong, Kevin Ramessar, Freddy Hall, and Marques Walls

Original Closing Date: March 22

Sheldon Woodley, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrison, Khiry Walker, and Alfie Fuller in a scene from Keen Company's New York premiere of Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky, directed by L.A. Williams.

(© Carol Rosegg)

9. Blues for an Alabama Sky

Written by Pearl Cleage

Directed by L.A. Williams

Produced by Keen Company

Starring Alfie Fuller, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrison, Khiry Walker, and Sheldon Woodley[br]] Original Closing Date: March 14

Aaron Yoo and Johnny Wu in a scene from The Headlands at LCT3.

(© Kyle Froman Photography)

10. The Headlands

Written by Christopher Chen

Directed by Knud Adams

Produced by LCT3

Starring Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo

Original Closing Date: March 22