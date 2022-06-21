Steve Guttenberg Comedy, Joy Musical, and More Set for George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse has announced the lineup of productions set for its 2022-23 season.

The season will feature actor Steve Guttenberg's autobiographical comedy, Tales From the Guttenberg Bible, running April 25-May 21, 2023. Guttenberg is best known for his film roles in Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, and Cocoon. "Strap in for this rollercoaster ride from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamor of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells all."

George Street Playhouse will also present the world-premiere musical Joy, based on the life of inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano. Running December 7-30, the show features a book by Ken Davenport, music and lyrics by AnnMarie Milazzo, choreography by Joshua Bergasse, and direction by Casey Hushion.

Also slated to take the stage are productions of Mfoniso Udofia's Her Portmanteau (October 11-30), Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated play Clyde's (January 31-February 19, 2023), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! (March 14-April 9, 2023).

For more information, about George Street Playhouse, click here.