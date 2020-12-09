Kean University to Stream Andrea McArdle Holiday Concert

Kean Stage will present a streaming holiday concert starring Andrea McArdle for five performances, December 17-20. Tickets are $30 for the general public.

This event will mark McArdle's first concert since the pandemic hit in March. She'll be joined by musical director Steve Marzullo. Audiences can expect to hear seasonal favorites like "White Christmas" and "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," as well as songs from McArdle's Broadway career, including "N.Y.C." and "Tomorrow" from Annie, in which she originated the title role.

McArdle earned a Tony nomination for playing Annie. She has also been seen in Starlight Express, State Fair, Beauty and the Beast, and Les Misérables.

