Isabelle McCalla, Ashley Blanchet, Adrianna Hicks Set for Paper Mill's Streaming Beehive

A cast of Broadway favorites will take the stage in Paper Mill Playhouse's filmed production of Beehive: The '60s Musical, available to season subscribers June 12-26.

Beehive, created by Larry Gallagher, will star Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Adrianna Hicks (Six), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), and Mary Kate Morrissey (Mean Girls). Casey Hushion directs and Jennifer Werner choreographs, with Meg Zervoulis leading the onstage band, comprising Kate Amrine (trumpet), Paige Durr (drums), Alexandra Eckhardt (bass), Alexa Tarantino (sax), and Meg Toohey (guitar). Andrea Cibelli serves as production stage manager.

The production has costumes by Jen Caprio, wigs by Kaitlyn Adams, sets by Kelly James Tighe, lighting by Charlie Morrison, sound by Matt Kraus, and video production by Milliron Studios. A tribute to the women who rock, the musical features songs like "My Boyfriend's Back" and "Son of a Preacher Man."

Those wishing to subscribe to see Beehive will also have access to Paper Mill's streaming productions of Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Pete 'n' Keely, and Sing in a New Year!, all of which were filmed live onstage.