Jason O'Connell Leads a New Adaptation of Cyrano

Cyrano, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, is now in performances at Two River Theater (a coproduction with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). The show is set to open September 27 and will run through October 13 in Two River's Rechnitz Theater. Take a look at brand-new production photos below.

Jason O'Connell adapts and leads the cast of Cyrano at Two River Theater.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

Jason O'Connell (Two River's Noises Off and The Merry Wives of Windsor) leads a five-person cast as the larger-than-life Cyrano, the brilliant thinker, wordsmith, and swordsman. He's a thorny romantic with an outsized reputation and a barely contained love for his childhood sweetheart, Roxane (Britney Simpson).

Britney Simpson as Roxane and Luis Quintero as Christian in a scene from Cyrano.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

Rounding out the company are Luis Quintero (Christian, Sister Marthe, Bellerose), Chris Thorn (DeGuiche, Ragueneau, Montfleury, Cadet), and Nance Williamson (LeBret, Duenna, Lise, Monk, Unsavory Character).

Nance Williamson joins Simpson in a scene as Duenna.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

Cyrano is written by O'Connell and Brenda Withers, with direction by Meredith McDonough.

Britney Simpson as Roxane, Luis Quintero as Christian, and Jason O'Connell as Cyrano.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

The creative team includes scenic designer Kristen Robinson, costume designer Jessica Wegener Shay, lighting designer Paul Toben, and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.