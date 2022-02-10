First Listen: "The Other One" From Love in Hate Nation, New Joe Iconis Cast Recording

Tomorrow, Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of the Two River Theater production of Love in Hate Nation. With book, music, and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Love in Hate Nation is about a depressed, Black, queer teenage girl named Susannah Son who is sent by her white adoptive father to the National Reformatory for Girls.

In his review for TheaterMania, critic Pete Hempstead noted that the love duets between Susannah and Sheila (another inmate) "stand out from the rest."

You can hear one of those duets, "The Other One," in an exclusive first listen below. It features original cast members Amina Faye and Kelly McIntyre. Love in Hate Nation is now available to pre-order or to pre-save on Spotify. The album officially drops Friday, February 11.