When Monica Met Hillary Sets Miami World Premiere

Miami New Drama will present the world premiere of When Monica Met Hillary, a new play written by Winter Miller and directed by Margot Bordelon. The production will run at at the Colony Theatre in Miami from March 3-March 27, with an official opening set for March 5.

When Monica Met Hillary is described as follows: "Girl meets boss. Girl falls for boss. Girl loses everything. A First Lady breaks the glass ceiling...only to find another. Monica and Hillary have never met. Until now."

The cast will feature Kyra Kennedy (Mystic Pizza) as Monica Lewinsky, Danielle Skraastad (Hurricane Diane) as Hillary Clinton, Mia Matthews (7 Deadly Sins) as Marcia Lewis, and Rasha Zamamiri (The Blacklist) as Huma Abedin.

"If these two exceptionally resilient women do meet one day, I'd for sure want to be a fly on the wall," says playwright Winter Miller. "But if that never happens, this play is a boxing match between two of this and last century's most famous women on earth, well, aside from Charli D'Amelio."

The production features scenic design by Reid Thompson, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Yuki Nakase Link, and sound design and composition by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Laura Stanczyk, with Emma Iacometta serving as stage manager.