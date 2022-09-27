Full Cast Announced for National Tour of Gloria Estefan Musical On Your Feet!

Complete casting has been announced for the national tour of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, which is set to premiere at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach on November 15.

Based on the story of husband-and-wife musical team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, On Your Feet! features a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of Estefan's music including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," and "Get On Your Feet."

Joining the previously announced Gaby Albo as Gloria Estefan and Samuel Garnica as Emilio Estefan will be Francisca Tapia as Gloria Fajardo, Adriel Orlando Garcia as José Fajardo, Adela Romero as Consuelo, Lauren Danielle Horgan as Rebecca, Katie McCollum as Young Gloria, and Javier Iván as Young Emilio and Nayib.

The ensemble of On Your Feet! includes Facundo Agustín, Miguel Flores, Arquímides González, Emilee Hassanzadeh, Marielisa Lugo, Madelin Marchant, Miranda Pepin, Reynel Reynaldo, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Rodolfo Santamarina, Kristen Tarragó, Sebastian Treviño, Zaiedd Vélez, and Marina Vidal.

The On Your Feet! band, led by Music Director Daniel Gutierrez (also on keyboard), features Jaime Ibacache Palma (guitar), Jaime Rodriguez (drums), Danny Santiago (bass), Manny Marquez (percussion), Pedro Carrero (trombone) and Linda Briceño (trumpet).

Click here to see a complete list of tour stops.