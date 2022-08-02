Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica to Star in National Tour of On Your Feet!

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will play Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the new national tour of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, which will kick off at West Palm Beach's Kravis Center for the Performing Arts November 15-20 before traveling to over 70 cities including Wilmington, San Antonio, Sioux Falls, and Sarasota. Click here for a list of tour stops.

Albo and Garnica starred in the Spanish language premiere of On Your Feet! at the GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C., directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who helms this production.

"Gaby and Samuel have the deepest work ethic and kindness. She commits one hundred percent to her artistic process and exploration. He balances the hunger, desire, and love that exist in his character. This is the caliber of artist I want to have on this tour, and I'm thrilled to have them as our leads," said the director.

The creative team will include scenic design by Clifton Chadick, lighting design by Christopher Annas-Lee, costume design by Jeannette Christensen, video design by Patrick W. Lord, sound design by Diego Garzón, casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, music direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, and musical supervision by Clay Ostwald. music, lyrics and orchestrations are by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, with arrangements by Lon Hoyt, ddditional orchestrations and arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald, and Oscar Hernández.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

