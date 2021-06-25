Roger Guenveur Smith to Perform Frederick Douglass Now This Summer

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced live, in-person performances and an ongoing artistic partnership with Obie Award-winning playwright, actor, and educator Roger Guenveur Smith.

The partnership will kick off with a performance of Smith's acclaimed solo show, Frederick Douglass Now, presented in partnership with the Martha's Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, on Saturday, August 21, at 7pm ET. The one-night-only event takes place at Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs.

Smith's work, inspired by the life and legacy of pioneering abolitionist and feminist, marks his long-awaited return to the stage and the first time he has performed the work on a site where Frederick Douglass himself spoke 145 years ago.

Frederick Douglass Now will be presented at the Center's hometown of Pittsburgh on November 11. The partnership will bring thought-provoking works and artists to the Center, one of the largest non-profit cultural organizations in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the arts of the African diaspora.

Tickets for Frederick Douglass Now at the Tabernacle are available here.

Tickets for Frederick Douglass Now and details about the 2022-23 season will be announced a later date.