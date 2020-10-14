Kerry Butler and Gavin Lee to Star in Online Reading of New Brady Bunch Musical

Kerry Butler and Gavin Lee will star in an online presentation of A Very Brady Musical, presented as a benefit for Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse. It will air on October 28 at 7pm ET and will then be available for 96 hours.

Written by Lloyd J. Schwartz, Hope Juber, and Laurence Juber, the musical is a nostalgic look back at the CBS series The Brady Bunch, and follows the adventures of the Brady kids after they mistakenly start to think that their parents are divorcing.

Butler and Lee will play Carol and Mike Brady, with Klea Blackhurst as Alice, Trista Dollison as Cindy, Celia Hottenstein as Marcia, Diana Huey as Jan, Troy Iwata as Peter, Mason Reeves as Greg, and Anthony Zambito as Bobby. Tracy Bidleman, Jason Matthews, Melinda Portages, and Chuck Ragsdale round out the cast. Richard Israel directs and Ted Arthur serves as musical director.

Following the benefit reading, there will be special guest appearances by original Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams and Christopher Knight.

For tickets, click here.