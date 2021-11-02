Zachary Quinto and Calista Flockhart to Lead Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Geffen

Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto will star in a new production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, the dark comedy will run April 19-May 22, 2022. Flockhart and Quinto will play Martha and George, with their Nick and Honey still to be announced.

The Geffen also announced two additional titles to round out its season. Mike Donahue will direct Matt Schatz's musical A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill, June 21-July 24, 2022, and Fernanda Coppel's King Liz will run July 12-August 14, 2022. Further information about each production is still forthcoming.

These three titles join previously announced productions including Power of Sail, starring Bryan Cranston and Amy Brenneman, and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue. For more about the Geffen's season, click here.