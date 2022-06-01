Trevor: The Musical Drops Teaser Trailer for Disney Plus

In celebration of Pride Month, Disney Plus has released a brand-new trailer for Trevor: The Musical, set to land on the streaming service on June 24.

A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, Trevor: The Musical follows a charming 13-year-old force of nature (played by Holden William Hagelberger) with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager in 1981, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world. Take a look at the teaser below.

Trevor: The Musical opened off-Broadway at Stage 42 in the fall of 2021, featuring a book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). The show is based on an original story by James Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film Trevor.