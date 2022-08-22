The Secret Garden Revival to Debut at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles

Warren Carlyle's long-aborning new production of Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's musical The Secret Garden will have its world premiere February 19-March 26 at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Center Theatre Group production will feature direction and choreography by Carlyle and musical direction by Rob Berman. Further information is still forthcoming.

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a young, Indian-born English orphan sent to live with her cold and distant aunt and uncle in Yorkshire. There, Mary discovers a decrepit garden, which she sets out to bring back to life. First produced on Broadway in 1991, The Secret Garden ran for more than 700 performances and earned six Tony nominations including Best Musical, and earned three including Best Book.

A workshop of Carlyle's production was held in 2018, with the hope of getting to Broadway the next season, which was scuttled by the pandemic. A filmed version of the workshop, with a cast that included Sierra Boggess as Lily, Amber Iman as Martha, Drew Gehling as Neville, Matt Doyle as Albert, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dickon, and Brooklyn Shuck as Mary, streamed in 2021 to benefit the Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Entertainment Community Fund.