Sierra Boggess to Star in LA Production of The Secret Garden

Sierra Boggess will star as Lily in the Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre production of The Secret Garden, set to run from February 19-March 26, 2023 with a February 26 opening.

The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1991 and is now being reimagined for a new generation by the original creators, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and Grammy Award-winning composer Lucy Simon. Direction and choreography are by Warren Carlyle and music direction is by Rob Berman.

Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett of the same name, the story follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate.

Boggess previously performed the role of Lily in a 2015 Manhattan Concert Productions mounting at at David Geffen Hall. Her Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid, School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, and Master Class. On the London stage, she has performed in Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall, and Love Never Dies (Olivier Award nomination).