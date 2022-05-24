Rita Moreno to Star in Next Fast and Furious Movie

Rita Moreno will appear in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise of films about street racing. She will play the grandmother of series star Vin Diesel, who announced the casting on his Instagram.

Moreno won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story. Last year, she returned to West Side Story in the new role of Valentina for Steven Spielberg's remake. TheaterMania's review described her performance as "heartbreaking."

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno," Diesel said, with Moreno sitting right next to him.

"I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me," she responded.

Universal Pictures has scheduled Fast X to be released in the United States on May 19, 2023.