Pop Star Aaron Carter, Seen in Seussical and The Fantasticks, Dies at 34

Singer and television personality Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. According to published reports, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California after police responded to a call about a bathtub drowning.

Carter began his singing career opening for the Backstreet Boys in 1997 (the group featured his brother, Nick Carter), and he released his self-titled debut album less than a year later when he was only nine years old. The album achieved gold status. A follow-up album, Aaron's Party was released in 2000 and went triple platinum.

In March 2001, Carter made his Broadway debut as JoJo in Seussical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, and appeared in the show for just over a month opposite Cathy Rigby. A decade later, he played an extended run in the off-Broadway revival of The Fantasticks in the role of Matt. He had been scheduled to appear in a production of Naked Boys Singing in Las Vegas in 2021, though it never panned out.

Over his career, Carter released three other albums, Oh Aaron in 2001, Another Earthquake in 2002, and LØVË in 2018. His played himself in early 2000s tv shows including Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, as well as came in fifth place on Dancing with the Stars in 2009. He did an eight-episode stint in the reality show House of Carters alongside his family in 2006.

In recent years, Carter had dealt with various legal, domestic, and substance abuse issues. In September, he enrolled in rehab for the fifth time. It was an effort to regain custody of his 10-month-old son, Prince, who survives him.

"When I'm not performing, I'm bored," Carter told TheaterMania in a 2011 interview. "I love doing music and recording and producing, but there is no better reward than being on stage."