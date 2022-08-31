Patrick Warburton and Son Talon Warburton to Star in LA Production of David Ives's All in the Timing

TV favorite Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, Family Guy) will perform onstage for the first time alongside his son, Talon Warburton, in the Zephyr Theatre's upcoming production of All in the Timing by David Ives. Performances will take place during the weekends from October 14-November 20 in Los Angeles.

All in the Timing, directed by Michael Yavnieli, is a collection of six one-act plays. The rest of the cast includes Tania Gonzalez, Taylor Behrens, Meadow Clare, Mark Haan, Bill Butts, Maram Kamal and Melodie Shih.

Warburton will appear in two of the works: The Philadelphia and Mere Mortals (the latter of which will be performed instead of Philip Glass Buys a Loaf of Bread. All in the Timing also features the plays Sure Thing, Words, Words, Words, The Universal Language, and Variations on the Death of Trotsky.