Pasadena Playhouse Makes Stephen Sondheim the Centerpiece of Its 2022-23 Season

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the lineup set for its 2022-23 season, featuring a six-month-long celebration of the works of Stephen Sondheim.

Included in this celebration of Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91 in November 2021, will be full productions of Sunday in the Park with George (February 14-March 19, 2023) and A Little Night Music (April 25-May 28, 2023), as well as a production of Into the Woods (January 26-27, 2023) presented by students of the Pasadena Unified School District. One of Sondheim's favorite muses, three-time Tony Award recipient Bernadette Peters, will also perform in concert on June 10-11, 2023.

Two Los Angeles premieres will also join the Pasadena Playhouse season, beginning with Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City (September 14-October 9). Closing out the season will then be Zora Howard's Stew (July 11-August 6, 2023), a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama.

Creative teams and casting for all productions as well as additional Sondheim Celebration events will be announced at a later date.